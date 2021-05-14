Ernest Ray Tackett, 71, formerly of Greenwood, passed away at his home in Myrtle Beach on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Born in Chillicothe, Ohio, he was a son of the late Ernest and Nellie Roberts Tackett. He was a graduate of Lander University, Class of 1972, where he was the 2nd recruit of Coach Finis Horne's Men's Basketball Team and the first player to be awarded the Men's Basketball MVP Award. He was a member of the Ki Sigma (now Sigma Nu) Fraternity.
"Coach", as he was affectionally known, retired after 30 years from Cambridge Academy as Coach and Athletic Director. After retirement, he returned to Lander Athletics Department where he was employed at the Jeff May Sports Complex.
Surviving are his two daughters, April Walden (Christian) of Hodges and Anna Britt Bentley (Tim) of Greenwood; one son, Christopher Tackett of Greenwood; three sisters, Linda Dozer, Kathy Hanson and Debbie Detty, all of Ohio; eight grandchildren, Brycen Fleming (Nicole), Seth Walden (Kenzie), Sean Cornelsen, Giddeon Tackett, Nathaniel Tackett, John-Patrick Bentley, Victoria Rose Bentley and Joseph Bentley, along with five nieces and nephews and special friend and caregiver, Robin Kearney.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, May 24, 2021, 2:00 - 4:00 PM at Break on the Lake on Lake Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lander University Athletic Department, 320 Stanley Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648.
