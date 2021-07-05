Ernest Mike Turner
Ernest Mike Turner, 72, died Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Missions Hospital Memorial Campus, in Asheville, NC.
Born in Greenwood County and a son of the late Rufus Julease Turner and Gertrude Thomas Turner, he was the husband of the late Carol Louise Smith Turner. Mr. Turner was a US Navy veteran and was retired from Wesley Commons in Greenwood. He was a member of Sand Ridge Baptist Church in Ninety Six and a member of Bryson City Church of God in Bryson City, NC.
Surviving are two daughters, Renea Agnew (Mike) and Virginia Canfield (Benny) both of Greenwood, a brother, C. Edward Turner (Phyllis) of Greenwood, a sister, Mamie Jones (Carroll) of Saluda, five grandchildren, Edward Smith, Bobby Reggan, Randy Smith, Stacey Agnew and Charles Agnew and four great-grandchildren, Skyelar Smith, Sydney Smith, Sierra Smith and Dalton Smith.
Mr. Turner was preceded in death by a sister, Lexie “Lucy” Rodgers.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday evening at Ramey Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Mayson Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Marty Dorn officiating.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.