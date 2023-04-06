Ernest Carroll Werts, 84, resident of Rosemont Drive, husband of Reba Jones Werts, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home.

Born August 14, 1938, in Newberry, SC, he was a son of the late Helen Kinard and Hilliard Carroll Werts. He was a 1956 graduate of Newberry High School, and was in the South Carolina National Guard. Mr. Ernest retired from Winn Dixie after 36 years, and enjoyed boating and fishing.