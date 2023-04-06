Ernest Carroll Werts, 84, resident of Rosemont Drive, husband of Reba Jones Werts, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home.
Born August 14, 1938, in Newberry, SC, he was a son of the late Helen Kinard and Hilliard Carroll Werts. He was a 1956 graduate of Newberry High School, and was in the South Carolina National Guard. Mr. Ernest retired from Winn Dixie after 36 years, and enjoyed boating and fishing.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Pomaria, he was also a member of Star Fort Golf Club for 40 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Jeanette Werts Gary of Waterloo; a brother, Henry Thaddeous "Pat" Werts (Mary Lee) of Newberry; three grandchildren, William Gary (Nichole Proctor), Stephen Gary (Erin), and Dillon Gary (Rebecca); two great-grandchildren, Liam Gary and Everett Gary.
He was predeceased by a son and an infant brother.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Matt Alley officiating.
Graveside will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in Pomaria.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Gary, Stephen Gary, William Gary, Lee Werts, Gary Werts, and Mike Werts.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 Saturday morning.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 1741 Greenwood, SC 29648.