Ernest Brownlee Jr.

Ernest Brownlee Jr. of 105 Grand Prix, Greenwood, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest March 28, 2023 at his home.

Surviving are two sons, Raymond Brownlee (Jackie Burkett) and Markus Brownlee (Ivy Forman); two daughters, Ernestine Williams and Minister Carolyn Diane Jennings; one sister, Rosa Bell Brownlee; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held 3 p.m. Friday April 1, 2022 at Percival Tompkins Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Amos O. Harling officiating. Burial will be in The Evening Star. Public viewing will be held Thursday, March 31, from 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brownlee family.

Tags