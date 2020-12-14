Ernest Augustus Brown Jr.
MCCORMICK — Mr. Ernest Augustus Brown Jr., age 97, entered eternal rest at his home in McCormick, South Carolina, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Ernest was born on July 23, 1923, in New Rochelle, New York. He was a graduate of New Rochelle High School in 1943. In 1944, he entered into the United States Army, serving two years, which included a World War II tour. During his service time, he earned the European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and the Sharpshooter Medal. After his honorable discharge in 1946, he returned to New Rochelle, New York, where he met his wife Barbara, and the two married in 1966. They had one daughter Andrea Celina Brown, who now resides in Atlanta, GA. After retirement Ernest and Barbara relocated to McCormick, South Carolina, where they lived a fulfilled life. He was a devoted member of Springfield AME Church. He served on the Usher Board and served as chairman of the Hospitality Committee. He was also a faithful member of the Layman Organization. Ernest was a people person who enjoyed making daily rounds visiting several family members, friends, and businesses in McCormick.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; Ernest Brown Sr. and Myra Cawley Brown, his brothers; Donald K. “DK” Brown and Ormand “Buster” Brown and a daughter-in-law, Marsha (Walter) Brown.
Ernest is survived by his devoted wife Barbara Ann Freeman Brown and their daughter; Andrea Brown of Atlanta, GA, his son Walter Brown of New Rochelle, NY and a host of family and friends.
A graveside burial ceremony is scheduled for Ernest on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Springfield AME Church, 776 Chamberlains Ferry Rd. McCormick, SC 29835.
Flowers and condolences can be sent to Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home, 610 W. Gold Street, McCormick, SC 29835
Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick