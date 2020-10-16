Erma Fox
NINETY SIX — Erma Davis Fox, 85, of 7105 Highway 246 S., Ninety Six, widow of Freddie Eugene Fox, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Clint Davis and Carrie Scott Davis. She retired from Greenwood Mills after 35 years and was a lifelong member of Ninety Six Church of God.
Surviving are her son, Freddie Steven Fox; sister, Clara Riley (Tommy); brother, George Davis (Donna); daughter-in-law, Robin Fox; many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie, and son, Russell Vann Fox.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dwayne Strickland.
The family will receive friends before the service from 12:30 — 1:00 p.m. at the cemetery.
Harley Funeral home and Crematory is assisting the Fox family.