Eric Matthew Nelson, 33, resident of Greenwood, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.Born February 7, 1990, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of Jean Bonds Nelson and David Craig Nelson. He attended college of Charleston.Surviving in addition to his parents are a brother, Benjamin Andrew Nelson of Greenville. He was predeceased by a brother, William Christopher Nelson.A private graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at Oakbrook Memorial Park.Memorials may be made to Burton Center, 2605 Highway 72/221 East, Greenwood, SC 29649.