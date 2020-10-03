PROSPERITY – Enoch Joel Boozer, 80, passed away October 2, 2020. He was born September 17, 1940 the oldest son of the late James Earle and Georgie Lucile Black Boozer.
He was a graduate of Prosperity High School Class of 1958 and Newberry College. Mr. Boozer retired from the S.C. Department of Transportation. He retired from the S.C. National Guard. He was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Men. He was a member of the Stoney Hill Center, the Newberry and Saluda Forestry Associations and the Chapin Genealogy.
He is survived by brothers, Joe (Peggy) Boozer of Prosperity and Wayne (Jean) Boozer of Greenwood; a sister, Martha (Tony) Turner of Prosperity; sister-in-law, Donna Boozer of Greenwood; ten nieces and nephews; eleven great-nieces and nephews; a special friend, Alice King. Mr. Boozer was predeceased by a sister, Ellen Harriett Boozer and a brother, Hayne William Boozer. He was "Uncle Enoch" to many.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Newberry Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 4056 St. Luke's Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be maintained.
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry. www.mcswainevans.com