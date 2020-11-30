Ennis Morrison
WARE SHOALS — William Ennis Morrison, 88, widower of Julia Tolbert Morrison, of S. Greenwood Ave., died Sunday, November at his home.
Born in Greenwood County, he was a son of the late William Walter and Nellie Othello Henderson Morrison. He was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was retired owner and operator of Jack Ellenberg Hardware of Greenwood. He was a graduate of the Greenwood College of Commerce.
Mr. Morrison is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth M. Cann of Ware Shoals, a step-grandson, Billy Cann (Becky) of Donalds, two great-grandsons, four great-great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December, 2, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Charles Robertson and Rev. Rodney Jeans officiating.
The family is at the home. Friends may view from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals. Social distancing and mask required. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to The Walnut Grove Golden Agers, 230 Morgan Road, Hodges, SC 29653 or to Crescent Hospice, 105 Lovett Drive, Greenville SC 29607 Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com