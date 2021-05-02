Endya Ny’Lyssa Childs
Endya Ny’Lyssa Childs, 18 months, daughter of ZyTawn Childs and Naszeiah Barr, became a little Angel on Wednesday, April 28,2021. She was preceded in death by one sister, Kataleya Childs.
She leaves to cherish precious memories, her mother and father of Greenwood; two brothers, Zaylin Childs and Kayso Galino, both of Greenwood; maternal grandparents, April Barr of Greenwood and Lisa (Haskell) Yeargin of Mountville, SC; paternal grandparents, Yashiqua Chiles of Greenwood and Michael Childs of Atlanta, GA, and other relatives to mourn her passing.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at St. Vaughnville Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Ray Pilgrim. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home of her god-mother, Lakiesha Williams and Antonio Tolden, 202 Davis Street in Greenwood. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.