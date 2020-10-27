Mrs. Emmer Lee " Emily" Bates, 84, of 814 Grendel Avenue, widow of William Henry Bates, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hospice Care of the Piedmont.
She was born in Chappells, SC, January 21, 1936 a daughter of the late James W. And Bessie Ruff.
She was a member of Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Senior Choir and a member of the Quarter Century Club and a member of the Women's Aide Society #12.
She retired from Greenwood Mills Durst Plant after 27 years of service and later was employed with Bower's Rodgers. Surviving is her devoted daughter, Roxanne Sanders (Frank Leon); a God daughter, Gwen Pope and God son, Russell A. Davis; two sisters-in- law, Esther Bush of Columbia, SC, and Rosa Mae Bates of Saluda, SC.
Graveside services will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Pine Pleasant Baptist Church.
Public viewing will be Thursday, from 1-6 p.m. at Percival Tompkins Funeral Home.
Drop in visitation will be Thursday from noon-3 p.m. at 307 Smythe Street. The family ask that masks be worn and to follow social distancing guidelines. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bates family.