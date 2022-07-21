MCCORMICK — Ms. Emma “Mel” Bland was born May 13, 1940 to the late Willie “Boss” Bland and Lou Ellen Prince Bland. She passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at McCormick Acute Care Nursing Home. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Hickory Knob State Park.
Survivors include a sister Mae Francis Patterson, four brothers: William Bland, Sr., Marion Bland, John (Ojetta) Bland and James (Myrtle) Bland, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at noon at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Michael Butler as Eulogist and Rev. Timothy Booker assisting. Public viewing will be Friday, July 22, 2022 from 1-6 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home.
Walker Funeral Home, LLC, is honored to assist the Bland family.
