Emma Mae Warren Wright, 91, of 705 Whitehall Road, widow of Amos Wright Sr., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at her home. Born in Verdery, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Warren Sr. and the late Sarah McDaniel Warren. She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Senior Choir, Mass Choir, and the Women's Aide Society #69. She is preceded in death by three sons, Claude Wright, Amos Wright Jr., and Tony Wright; three brothers; and two sisters; and she was the last survivor of her immediate family.
She leaves to cherish her memories; two daughters, Ella Mae Curenton, and Doris Ann (Walter) Gilbert, both of the Promised Land Community; seven grandchildren, one grandchild, Krystal Curenton, of the home, and her caregiver; twelve great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Crossroads Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Joseph Caldwell. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.