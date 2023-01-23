Emma Mae Warren Wright

Emma Mae Warren Wright, 91, of 705 Whitehall Road, widow of Amos Wright Sr., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at her home. Born in Verdery, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Warren Sr. and the late Sarah McDaniel Warren. She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Senior Choir, Mass Choir, and the Women’s Aide Society #69.

