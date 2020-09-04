Graveside service for Mrs. Emma Lou Roundtree Watts has been rescheduled to Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 12:30 p.m. Public viewing will be held on Friday, September 4, from 1-5 p.m. and on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Parks Funeral Home.