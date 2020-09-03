Emma Lou Roundtree Watts
Emma Lou Roundtree Watts, 98, widow of DL Watts, of 816 Greene Street, died on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.
She was born in Kirksey, (Greenwood County) and was the daughter of the late Derrick Roundtree and the late Lottie Lou Yeldell Roundtree.
Leaving to cherish her most precious memories are one son, Durrell and wife, Robin Thomas-Watts of East Norriton, PA; six grandchildren, of which two grandsons were reared in the home, Duvene Watts of Charlotte, NC, and Kyle Watts of the home.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Reverend Raymond Adams officiating.
Public viewing will be held in the chapel of Parks Funeral Home on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1-6 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Watts Family.