NEWBERRY — A beautiful life came to a peaceful end on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, when Emma Lee Greely Crump went home to be with her Lord and the love of her life, Reverend Richard C. Crump, Sr.
Emma Lee was born May 31, 1939, in Newberry, South Carolina, to the late Robert Lee Greely and Lillie M. Goggans Greely.
Emma Lee was married 61 years to the late Reverend Richard C. Crump, Sr. They are proud parents of four children Emily Rita Crump-Saddler (Calvin), Richard Jr., Ketekash Raquel Crump-Lukie (Darryl) and Aquilla Ricardo (Lamonica); seven grandchildren: Richard Garvin Saddler, Stanford Greely Saddler, Naaman Emmanuel Lukie, Gaalon Aleese Lukie, Emilee Mikayla Crump, Kalob Hunter-Crump, Cameron Ricardo Crump; and one great-grandson: Richard Grayson Saddler; two goddaughters: Vontresa Samuel and Niesha Samuel; and two god grandsons: CJ Hardrick and Malachi Hardrick; a devoted niece/caregiver Debra Mayes Gambrell, and a devoted nephew, Michael Wilson (Cheryl). She is survived by two sisters-in-law Dorothy Greely and Joan Crump; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, church families and loving friends.
She was predeceased by one brother Robert Lee Greely, Jr. (Dorothy).
She attended Drayton Street School and graduated from Gallman High School in Newberry, South Carolina, where she also was later employed as the school administrative assistant.
Emma Lee joined Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church at an early age. Upon marriage, she joined Belmont Baptist Church, where she served as the church secretary, and was a member of the following ministries: Senior Choir, the Missionary Society, the Usher Board, and of the Pulpit Aide Ministry.
Some other Christian experiences include faithfully serving for 40 years as secretary for the St. Vaughnville Baptist Association's Union and the Congress of Christian Education.
Mrs. Crump and Reverend Crump co-chaired the Fifty Friends Committee-Newberry Unit of the American Cancer Society from 1992 until 2019, hoping and praying for a cure for cancer! They always encouraged citizens to not only register to vote, but to vote. She was an active member of the SC Family and Community Leaders for over 40 years; Manna House volunteer and served on the Newberry County Community Hall Board. She was a member of the Women's Home Aide Society #92; Reeder-Glenn Order of Eastern Stars #460; and the African Protective and Burial (AP&B) Society.
Mrs. Crump retired from Clemson Extension. During her retirement, her focus was her family. She also enjoyed shopping, testing recipes, and most of all her grandchildren and great-grandson. Granny's words were "if she would have known her grands were going to be that much fun, she would have had them first".
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me - Philippians 4:13.
The family would like to thank you for all the many acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to benefit the Jeter Scholarship fund. Make checks payable to Belmont Baptist Church and mail to Jeter Scholarship Fund, 1255 Williams Rd, Silverstreet, SC 29145.