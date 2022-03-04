Emma "Jeanie" Tolbert, 70, of 113 Williams Avenue, gained her heavenly wings on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at her home. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Booker T. Duncan and the late Jeannie Lee Tolbert. She was a member of Ebeneezer A.M.E. Church, where she was a member of the choir.

She leaves to cherish her memories, four sons, Melvin Tolbert, Marvin Tolbert, Christopher (Tiffany) Tolbert, and Jamie (Tierra Elmore) Tolbert, all of Greenwood; one daughter, Rachel Tolbert (Eric Makins) of Abbeville, SC; twenty grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be 1 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Ebeneezer A.M.E. Church, conducted by Rev. William Cromer. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

