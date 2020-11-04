EMMA CUNNINGHAM ROBERTSON
PLUM BRANCH - Mrs. Emma "Honey" Cunningham Robertson, 90, widow of Floyd Robertson, passed peacefully at her home in Plum Branch SC on October, 31 2020. Emma was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Plum Branch, SC where she served on the Gospel Chorus and Mt. Moriah Court #31 Heroines of Jericho. Her memories will be cherished by her daughters, Ella Harper and Gail Morton of Simpsonville, SC and Brenda (Issac) Oppong-Boateng of Parlin, NJ, a son, Benjamin (Jameena) Robertson of Willington, SC, a grandson reared in the home, Chris Harper and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be 2:00pm Saturday November 7, 2020 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Parksville, SC. The family is at the home.
Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick, SC