Emily Elizabeth Richitelli
GEORGETOWN — Emily Elizabeth Richitelli, 30, of 51 Thrush Court, Georgetown, SC, was brutally and selfishly taken from us on July 21, 2022.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 5:12 pm
Emily Elizabeth Richitelli
GEORGETOWN — Emily Elizabeth Richitelli, 30, of 51 Thrush Court, Georgetown, SC, was brutally and selfishly taken from us on July 21, 2022.
Emily was born April 22, 1992, to parents Steve Richitelli (deceased) and Ann Stewart, of Georgetown, SC. She has two beautiful children, Michael Yates and Trinity Vaughn. She is survived by her brother Bryan Jordan of Charleston, SC, and sisters Christina Geney Miller and Bridget Tyler Kelly, both of Cochise Dr., Waterloo, SC, and her stepmother Christie Richitelli also of Waterloo, SC.
Emily was a survivor of addiction and held no shame from that portion of her journey. She became a certified Peer Support Specialist to enable other addicts to move toward health and freedom, and proved through her life that it was possible. Emily was sober and healthy, beautiful and grounded, happily creating a new life built around loving and becoming the best mom to her babies. She was working hard, was attending school online at Georgetown Horry Tech, was mentoring recovering addicts at Oxford House for Women of Georgetown, and spreading her infectious joy for life everywhere she went.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 23, at 2 p.m. at Purpose Life Church, 3133 Highmarket St., Georgetown, SC, directed by Pastors Eric and Krissy Wilder. The family will be receiving friends at that place and time.
Memorial funds in honor of Emily may be sent to Oxford House Reentry Fund, by contacting Lisa Londono at lisa.londono@oxfordhouse.org or 843-737-2934.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.