Emily Marie Joseph Acker, 82, formerly of 87 Flymm Smith Road, Waterloo, resident of NHC Greenwood, widow of Charles Hugh Acker, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Stephen Albert Joseph and Mildred Virginia Helmuth Joseph. She was formerly employed with Monsanto and Nantex and was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children, Peggy Sue Shuford Guinn (Curt) of Hodges and Shelby Lynn Shuford Archambault (Brian) of Greenwood; brothers, Jimmy Langley (Ruth) of Pennsylvania and Donnie Langley of Virginia; grandchildren, Taylor Marie Archambault and Paige Lorraine Archambault, both of Greenwood; and great grandchildren, Chane Archambault and Juniper Archambault.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Johnny Waller officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Vince DiBona, Chris Lindley, Larry Barker, Walter Madden, Curt Guinn, and Brian Archambault.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

The family members will be at their respective homes.

