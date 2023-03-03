DUE WEST — Emanuel E. Troyer, affectionately known as 'Junior' to friends and family far and wide, died February 27, 2023 at his residence in Due West, South Carolina. He was 93 years old. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Shiloh Mennonite Church with interment to immediately follow.

Born March 2, 1929 in Princess Anne County, Virginia, to Emanuel E. Troyer and Katie Beiler Troyer, he grew up in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake, with his eleven siblings. Junior attended Fairview Mennonite School, where he met Evelyn Zook. They married and after initially locating in Ohio, moved to Michigan, where they raised five sons. There, he rented farmland while holding other jobs outside of the farm, saving enough money to purchase property on Thompson Road near Clarksville Michigan. His work life was varied and included developing a dairy herd, driving a school bus route, and delivering KZ and Coachmen RV's to dealerships around the country. Junior was an accomplished carpenter, building and remodeling homes for himself and others. An integral part of his life was his long-time membership of Bowne Mennonite Church. Never one to fear change, he moved willingly for new experiences and became part of the local Mennonite church.

Tags