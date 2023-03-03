Locally heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
DUE WEST — Emanuel E. Troyer, affectionately known as 'Junior' to friends and family far and wide, died February 27, 2023 at his residence in Due West, South Carolina. He was 93 years old. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Shiloh Mennonite Church with interment to immediately follow.
Born March 2, 1929 in Princess Anne County, Virginia, to Emanuel E. Troyer and Katie Beiler Troyer, he grew up in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake, with his eleven siblings. Junior attended Fairview Mennonite School, where he met Evelyn Zook. They married and after initially locating in Ohio, moved to Michigan, where they raised five sons. There, he rented farmland while holding other jobs outside of the farm, saving enough money to purchase property on Thompson Road near Clarksville Michigan. His work life was varied and included developing a dairy herd, driving a school bus route, and delivering KZ and Coachmen RV's to dealerships around the country. Junior was an accomplished carpenter, building and remodeling homes for himself and others. An integral part of his life was his long-time membership of Bowne Mennonite Church. Never one to fear change, he moved willingly for new experiences and became part of the local Mennonite church.
In his later years, Junior and Evelyn made their home in Due West, South Carolina, where they were blessed to live next door to their oldest son Gary and his wife Ruth. They enjoyed wintering in warmer climates in Phoenix, Arizona and Bradenton, Florida. Always ready to play a hand of Rook, he could beat most anyone on the shuffleboard court (according to him).
Junior is survived by his sons, Larry (Sharon), David (Martha Joy), Phil (Deirdre), and Jon (Mary); daughter-in law, Ruth; grandchildren, Sharla Graber (Greg), Dwight Troyer (Donna), Nathan Troyer (Maribeth), Kim Lierman Troyer (Charlie), Jeremy Troyer, Rebekah Parker, Tricia Carnley (Dwayne), Katie Hood (Nathan), Randy Troyer (Hannah), Daniel Troyer, Mary Hansen (August), Julia Florack (Ed), and Will Troyer; 27 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Zook Troyer, son Gary Troyer, grandson Jason Troyer and all of his brothers and sisters; Rosa Viola Lehman, Ora E., Levi E., David E., Samuel E., Sarah Anne Tennefoss, William Paul, Edwin Leroy, Mary Edna Kramer, Martha Esther Yoder and Laura May.