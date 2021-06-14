Elvera Saxon
Elvera Saxon, 85, of 145 Lawton Street, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
She was born in Hodges, SC, to the late Odell Faulkner and Budeva Sheard. and was raised by her grandparents, Louis and Della Sheard. She was a member of Walker Chapel Baptist Church.
She is survived by five sons, Lonnie (Darlene) Saxon, Derek (Stephanie) Saxon, Rickey (Thomasena) Saxon, Stuart Saxon and Robert Saxon, all of Greenwood; four daughters, Deborah Saxon of Brooklyn, NY, Cheryl Saxon, Barbara Saxon and Janice Saxon, all of Greenwood; 24 grandchildren, two reared in the home, Tristan Saxon and Martavis Saxon, both of Greenwood ; 34 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Evening Star Cemetery at noon, with Reverend Rickey Oliver officiating. There will be no public viewing.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Saxon Family.