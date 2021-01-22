Elsie Osborne Speer, 89, resident of Bayberry Retirement Inn, widow of Eugene Speer, passed away January 20, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Tuberville, she was a daughter of the late William Henry Osborne and Clarissa Jane Dennis. She was a member of The Church of the Resurrection Episcopal. She was a very loving, wife, mother and grandmother, lovingly known to her grandchildren as "Big Mama" and "Gma". She was a very special person and truly adored by all who knew her.
Surviving are her children, Sandra Lewis (Bill) of Greenwood, Susan Pendergrass of Ware Shoals, and Dr. Albert Mitchum, Jr. (Lisette) of Williamsburg, VA; sister, Nancey Carroway of Sumter; brother, Hugh Allen Osborne of Florence; grandchildren, Albert "Bert" Mitchum, III, Angelica Mitchum, Audra Garton (Jeff), Rebecca P. Cook (Dustin), Mary Page Blackwell (Seth), Lowndes D. Pendergrass (Mary), Allison Wooten (Cannon), and Catherine Howell (Josh); and great grandchildren, Gabriel Blackwell, Emily Cook, Cannon Wooten, William Wooten, Elsie Rhae Pendergrass, Rebecca Jane Blackwell, Charlotte Cook, Mary Britton Pendergrass, Audra Melanie Wright, and Jordan Garton.
She was twice married, first to the late Albert U. Mitchum.
Due to safety concerns surrounding Covid, the family will not have a public visitation, but they invite you to stop by Harley Funeral Home on Monday from noon-5 p.m. to pay your respects and kindly sign the register book or you may visit Elsie's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com to leave messages for the family.
A private family crypt side service will take place at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646; Children's Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, www.childrenscancerpartners.org; or The Church of the Resurrection Episcopal, 700 Main Street S, Greenwood, SC 29646 (www.episcopalgreenwood.org).
The family members are at their respective homes.