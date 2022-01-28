ABBEVILLE — Elsie Nash Partlow, 85, widow of Mack Partlow, died January 25, 2022, at Abbeville Nursing Home. She was born April 24, 1936, in Greenwood County, to the late Cleave Nash and Ora Watson Nash.

She attended public schools in Greenwood County and was a faithful member of Dunn Creek Baptist Church, where she served with the Aid Missionary, until she became the caregiver for her sisters, followed by her husband's declining health then herself. Until her retirement, she dedicated years of service as an employee of Kemet Electronics Corp. in Greenwood, SC. She also experienced success as a beautician.

She precedes her husband of 45 years Mack Partlow, sisters Adell Attaway, Dorothy Edwards, and nephew Nathaniel Edwards Jr.

Survivors include Reginald (Cynthia) Thompson from Charlotte, NC.

Although Mack and Elsie did not have biological children, Elsie leaves to cherish her memory three devoted nieces, Annie Laura Posley, Keba Posley of Hodges, and Linda (Luke) Lark of Greenwood. She also leaves to cherish her memory a brother-in-law, John H (Retha) Partlow of Nashville, NC, three nephews Perry Carroll of New York, NY, Leonard (Evetta) Partlow of Decatur, GA, Earl (Karen) Moore of Greenwood, SC, nieces Clarissa Partlow of Marietta, GA and Joan (Jeffrey) Green of Yonkers, NY, as well as a host of relatives and friends.

Services will be held at noon Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Sarah Robertson, officiating. Burial will be in Evening Star. Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The family is at the home of her niece Annie Laura Posley, 3607 Cokesbury Road, Hodges, SC, and ask that you please wear a mask during visitation.

