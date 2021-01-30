GREENWOOD -- Elsie Imojean "Jean" Waites Butler, 84, widow of Chris David "Pop" Butler, died Friday, January 29, 2021, at Greer Rehab and Healthcare.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Whitt and Eoline Cann Waites. Jean was a former restaurant manager and a member of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lisa Stone.
Surviving are her children, David "Sammy" Butler (Kathy), Ricky Butler (Marie) and Carrian Dodgen (Doug); a sister, Delores Summey (Tim), all of Greenwood; six grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Kenneth Rabon officiating. Due to the continued COVID-19 risks, we ask that you practice social distancing at all times.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfunealhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.