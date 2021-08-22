NINETY SIX — Elon Clinton Maffett, 85, died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Saluda Nursing Center.
Born in Saluda County and a son of the late George Clinton Maffett and Mozelle Addy Maffett, he was the husband of Betty Rae DeLoach Maffett. Mr. Maffett served in the South Carolina National Guard, 122nd Engineer Company in Saluda and was a member of the Quarter Century Club of Greenwood Mills, where he retired after 45 years. He was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church and a former member of Fairfax Rescue Squad.
He was a cattle farmer and was known as "Mayor of Mayson", a name given to him by the Farmer's in the community who would gather at the Country Store.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Rae DeLoach Maffett, two sons, Randall Maffett (Nicole) and Flynn Maffett both of Saluda, two sisters, Gillett Maffett Hipp (Francis) of W. Columbia and Ann Rae Maffett of Ninety Six, two granddaughters, Jessica Maffett and McKenzie Maffett both of Saluda and a sister-in-law, Judy Maffett of Ninety Six.
Mr. Maffett was preceded in death by a brother, Randolph Maffett and a sister, Rudell Maffett Hare.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday evening at Ramey Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Good Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Jeremy Beauford officiating. Interment will follow in Mayson Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Mayson Fire Department, 2216 Fruit Hill Rd., Saluda, SC 29138 or to Good Hope Baptist Church, 1738 Greenwood Hwy., Saluda, SC 29138.
