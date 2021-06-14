Eloise LaGroon Terry
Eloise LaGroon Daniel Terry, 86, of 119 Mosley Rd. entered into eternal rest of Friday, June 11, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born March 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Claude LaGroon and the late Ella Harrison LaGroon.
She attended public schools in McCormick County, retired from Greenwood Mills after several years of service and was a member of Bailey Bethel AME Church.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 40 years, Deacon Collins Terry and her first husband, Floyd Daniel; one sister, Annie Mae LaGroon and one stepson, Larry Terry.
Left to cherish the memories of a life lived in faith are; a loving son, Rev. James McKee (Lorene); a devoted niece/sister, Annie Lee Nicholson (Register); a stepdaughter, Ernestine Terry; five grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins, along with her Bailey Bethel Church Family.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Old Field Bethel AME Church.
Public viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the funeral home.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the LaGroon-Terry Family.