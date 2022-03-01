Eloise Denise ‘Punkin’ Battle

MCCORMICK — Eloise Denise “Punkin” Battle, age 69, of 210 Gilchrist Heights, McCormick, died February 23, 2022 at Self Regional Hospital. She was a daughter of the late James and Annie Mae Morris Battle. She was a member of Pine Grove AME Church and a 1970 graduate of Mims High School. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant for Regency Finance.

She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters: Tashun Battle and LaQuenceyer (James Ray, Jr.) Johnson, seven grandchildren, three great-grands, four sisters: Barbara Barker, Mildred Payton, Ophelia (Reginald) Leverette and Georgia Graham and one sister-in-law, Barbara Graham Battle and many other family members.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at noon in the Pine Grove A.M.E. Church cemetery, with Rev. Dr. Hanning Milling officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, March 3 from 1-7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home. Please follow Covid-19 protocol by wearing masks. Walker Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the Battle Family.

Tags