Mrs. Elois Jones, 512 Baptist Ave., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born September 1, 1950 a daughter of the late Clarence and Hattie Thomas Chappell. She was a faithful servant at Morris Chapel Baptist Church. She received her BA degree at Lander College, where she pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She later acquired her Master's Degree at the University of South Carolina.
She taught fifth grade at Brewer Intermediate School for 20 years before she retired and became a Librarian at LEATH Correctional Institute.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Eric (Gloria) Jones of Charlotte, NC; a loving and devoted sister, Betty Chappell; her brother, James Chappell; a grandson, Montius Jones; a granddaughter, Bailey Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Evening Star Cemetery, with Bishop Oliver T. McCray , Jr. officiating.
Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the funeral home.
The family is at the home of her sister, Betty Chappell 518 Bolt Avenue, Greenwood. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com
