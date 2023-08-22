Ellis Southerland Wanda Rinker Aug 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ellis SoutherlandEllis Southerland, 70, passed August 20, 2023 at The Oaks of Greenwood Assisted Living. His body was donated to Piedmont Technical College. Services to be announced at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social Services Most read stories O'Charley's closes its doors in Greenwood Two people die in separate wrecks in Laurens County District 51 board hires Crockett as next superintendent Greenwood Charter Academy sees fewer students than expected Second arrest made in Friday night shooting in Greenwood First day of school at Palmetto Christian Academy Hospice & Palliative Care hosts Camp Celebrate Hope Preparing graduates for a changing world Flag award presented to Tranquility Point Velux donates wreaths to Wreaths Across America Velux makes pledge to SRH Foundation for progress campaign Eastern Star donates to Pathway House Sheffield Yard of the Month for August