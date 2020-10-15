Elliott Dorn Jr., eldest son of the late Elliott Dorn Sr. and Birdie B. Miller Dorn, made his transition at the age of 84 on Monday evening, October 12, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 62 years and 11 1/2 months, Jean Latimer Dorn and daughter, Sharon Alfreda Dorn Cooper (Donnie) of Columbia, SC; two step-grandsons, Kamau Cooper and Qasim Simmons of New Jersey; a god daughter, Santana Mattison and three god grandchildren, Serenity, Harmony and Kingston Mattison. He is also survived by his siblings and affectionately known as "Droop" to his two sisters, Mildred Dorn Thomas, Belinda Dorn Turner and brother, Calvin (Bettye) Dorn, all of Greenwood, SC; four sisters-in-law, Emma S. Dorn, of Detroit, MI; Alberta L. Evans of Honea-Path, SC; Lela Garrett of Jamaica, NY and Helen Latimer of Belton, SC. Elliott was preceded in death by brothers, Fred, Bobby, and Rufus E. Dorn.
Elliot joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church in the Coronaca Community of Greenwood County at an early age and re-affiliated there after being associated with Living Word Tabernacle. He graduated from Brewer High School in 1955 and Denmark (SC) Area Trade School in 1956 as an electrician. His employment record included Brewer Hospital, deliveryman for Beaudrot's Flowers, Cullum Electric and Mechanical of Greenwood, SC, until retirement.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Evening Star Cemetery, with Rev. Cartrell A. Blume, Sr., officiating.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Parks Funeral Home.
The family is at the home, 209 Manning Rd.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Dorn Family.