Ellen Moody Watson, 87, died on September 28, 2021 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood.
Born in Cumberland County, NC on September 20, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Broadus Moody and Grace Breeden Moody. A graduate of Carson-Newman and Tulane University, she worked in Greenwood District 50 prior to retiring.
Along with her husband, she was active for many years in the First Baptist Church of Greenwood and a member of the Mauldin Sunday School Class. Ellen was an avid reader and loved her Kindle and all the books it would hold. She passed her love of books to her children and grandchildren.
Holidays will never be the same but her family will be sustained with many fond memories; including her burnt biscuits, which became a Watson family tradition. One Christmas, she used the microwave for a timer, continuing to add a minute. When yellow smoke filled the house, she remembered the butter she forgot to take out. "Add a minute" became a common phrase heard in the house for years.
Surviving are her three children, Janis Anagnost and husband Mike of Greenwood, Jennifer Watson of Fayetteville and Ray Watson and wife Melanie of Donalds; six grandchildren, Cole Anagnost, Chris Anagnost, Ginny Anagnost, Maggie Watson, Bailey Watson and Ellie Watson. She was predeceased by her brother, Clyde B. Moody.
A funeral service and burial will be held at 1PM on Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Tony Hopkins officiating.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.
