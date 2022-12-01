ABBEVILLE — Ellen Evans McNeill went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Ellen was born in Abbeville to the late James B. Evans, Sr. and Minnie Ruth Cox Evans and lived 84 years filled with love and joy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene. Gene and Ellen fell in love and married two weeks after they met, and this was followed by 67 happy years of marriage.

Ellen retired from Greenwood Mills - Mathews Plant after 36 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Abbeville First Baptist Church, the Bible Study Sunday School Class, and the Tweenagers senior group. When able, she worshiped at the Abbeville ARP Church. Ellen was a former member of the Rose Garden Club and Heritage House Board of Directors.

