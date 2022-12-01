ABBEVILLE — Ellen Evans McNeill went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Ellen was born in Abbeville to the late James B. Evans, Sr. and Minnie Ruth Cox Evans and lived 84 years filled with love and joy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene. Gene and Ellen fell in love and married two weeks after they met, and this was followed by 67 happy years of marriage.
Ellen retired from Greenwood Mills - Mathews Plant after 36 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Abbeville First Baptist Church, the Bible Study Sunday School Class, and the Tweenagers senior group. When able, she worshiped at the Abbeville ARP Church. Ellen was a former member of the Rose Garden Club and Heritage House Board of Directors.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Houston; three brothers William B. Evans, James B. Evans, Jr., and James H. Thomerson; and a sister, Betty Styers.
Ellen is survived by her son-in-law, Don Houston; two grandchildren, Howie E. Houston (Megan) and Beth Ellen White (Stephen); great-granddaughter, Lucy; a brother, Jeff Evans (Pat) and several nieces and nephews. Ellen adored Lucy and looked forward to the birth of her new great-granddaughter, Eleanor Grace.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Long Cane Cemetery, with Rev. Mike Horne officiating.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Dr. Keith Scott, Kayla Beaty, and team of HomeBridge Hospice for their loving care of Ellen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HomeBridge Hospice, PO Box 887, Abbeville, SC 29620.