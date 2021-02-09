Ella Mae Durant, 74, of 109 Oakland Avenue, widow of Roosevelt Durant, Sr., enter into eternal rest on February 8, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in McCormick County, April 12, 1946, a daughter of the late Horace Curry and Ella Lou Adams Curry. She was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, where she served in several ministries to include Deaconess, member of the Usher Board, Gospel Choir and Willing Workers. She was also a member of the Pastor's Aide and Missionary Ministry.
She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Roosevelt (Sadie) Durant, Sr. , Gary Durant and Jimmy Workman; three daughters, Evonne Butler (Donald) of Augusta, GA, Tawanda Durant of Greenwood and Ebony Harvey (Shahid) of Augusta, GA; one brother, James (Eleanor) Curry of Buffalo, NY, one sister, Elizabeth Wright (Cecil) of McCormick, SC; 19 grandchildren a god daughter, Bri Harrison of Greenwood and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Homegoing services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Faith Christian Center, with Rev. Darrell Padgett officiating. Burial will be in Mt Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
Pallbearers and flower bearers will be family and friends.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic there is no home visitation.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Durant family.