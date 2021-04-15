CALHOUN FALLS — Ella Lou Covington, age 66, was called home from her labor into eternal rest on Monday, April 12, 2021. She was born, May 8, 1954. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Sarah McHaney. In 1991, she and her husband joined Brownoh A.M.E. Church of Calhoun Falls. There, she served as a Stewardess till her health drastically changed. Her loving spirit will forever live!!
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband Willie Covington Jr, a son Kevin Gerome McHaney and five grands; six sisters: Barbara (the late Cleave Killingsworth of Calhoun Falls), JoAnn and Andrew Geer of Anak, Alaska, Martha Thomas of Calhoun Falls, Sarah Baker of Pawleys Island, Mamie and Hubert Hull of Calhoun Falls Shelia and Emmanuel Mena of Abbeville, SC and one brother William McHaney of Calhoun Falls. She is preceded in death by her brother Charles McHaney; three sisters-in-law; Marilyn and Dorothy Covington of Anderson, Juanita and the late Harold Robinson of Iva, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday April 17, 2021 at Brownoh AME Church in Calhoun Falls, SC. Public viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Friday April 16, 2021 at Abbeville-White Mortuary in Abbeville, SC.
Professional services entrusted to Abbeville-White Mortuary.