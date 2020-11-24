Elizabeth Wright
Elizabeth Wright, 100, of 701 Whitehall Road, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home. Born in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late David Wright Sr. and the late Josephine Connor Wright. She was a member of Glover’s Chapel Baptist Church, where she was a missionary and a member of Women’s Aide Society. She is the last survivor of her immediate family.
She leaves to cherish her memories, a host of relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Glover’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Troy, SC, conducted by Rev. Charles Boyce. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at their respective homes. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.