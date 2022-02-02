NINETY SIX — Elizabeth "Sweetie" Vines Arrington, 86, widow of Jack Arrington, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Saluda Nursing Center.

Born in Greenwood, July 3, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Robert Andrew and Evelyn Cobb Vines. She was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and Lander College. Mrs. Arrington taught in the Greenville School District for many years and retired from Clinton Elementary School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Greenwood.

She is survived by her brother, Stanley Vines and wife Glenda of Ninety Six; a beloved niece, Amy Vines Fletcher and husband Frankie of Ninety Six; two great-nieces, Sophia and Sloan Somaini and a great-nephew, Landen Fletcher, all whom she considered her own grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted 4 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Siloam Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating.

The family is at the home of her brother, Stanley Vines, and will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

Memorials may be made to Ninety Six First Baptist Church, 205 N. Main Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Arrington family.