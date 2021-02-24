Dorothy Elizabeth "Lib" Dodgen Rush, 91, of 1501 Sweetwater Road, wife of Marvin Carroll Rush Sr, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Newberry, she was the daughter of the late James M. Dodgen and Emmie Sue Witt Dodgen. She was employed first with Greenwood Mills and then retired from Professional Medical Products, formerly Parke-Davis. She was a member of Mathews United Methodist Church and formerly a member of Callie Self Baptist Church, and she was a former member of the Callie Self Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her son, John McMellon "Mac" Rush (Cathy) of Boiling Springs; brother, James Ray Dodgen, Sr. of Greenwood; and grandchildren, Amanda N. Rush of Bluffton, Samantha C. Rush, and Jonathan M. Rush, both of Boiling Springs.
She was preceded in death by a son, Marvin Carroll Rush, Jr. and a brother, Grover Witt Dodgen.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Adrian Rogers and Rev. Mike Evans officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Lib's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
CDC guidelines will be followed including social distancing and masks required.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends before the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Mathews United Methodist Church, 800 Wright Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family will be at the home.