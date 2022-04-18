Elizabeth Long Chiles (Lib), 96, resident of 2824 Highway 72 221 E, widow of the late James B. Chiles, died April 16, 2022 at Hospice of the Piedmont.
Born January 13, 1926 in Greenwood, S.C., she was a daughter of the late John Adam and Mae Smith Long. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Lander College and received a Master’s Degree from Clemson University. She was a teacher and a counselor at Northside Junior High for 30 years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Shealy Bible Class, and the Ella Julian Circle. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daffodil Garden Club.
She was predeceased by two brothers: Robert Adam Long and John Kinard Long, and two sisters: Dorothy Long Parsons and Erline (Tina) Long Rush.
Surviving are a son, James B. Chiles, Jr. (Brad) and his wife Mary Lou of Greenwood and a daughter, Barbara C. Westall and her husband Mike of Seneca, and grandchildren Jonathan Chiles of Duncan and Benjamin Chiles of Moore.
Funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church April 20, 2022 at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 East Creswell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.
