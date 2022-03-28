Elizabeth Gable

MCCORMICK — Elizabeth Gable, 90, of McCormick, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her residence. She was born in McCormick to the late James Ralph Gable and Hattie Eme Willis Gable.

A graduate of McCormick High School, Ms. Gable was employed with Milliken & Co. — McCormick Plant and Talmadge Manufacturing for many years. She was a member of First Bethany Baptist Church in McCormick.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Gable was preceded in death by three brothers, Will Joe Gable, James Press Gable and Alvin Willis Gable; two sisters, Minnie Lee Dorn and Sara Doolittle.

She is the last surviving member of her immediate family. Ms. Gable is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, in First Bethany Baptist Church, 853 Hwy 378 E, McCormick, SC. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Pastor John Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers will be Clay Weaghington, Cody Weaghington, Clint Holloway, Gary Gable, Jr., Craig Mayo, Troy Elwell, Dale Proctor and David Fowler.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Ms. Gable, may be sent to First Bethany Baptist Church, 853 Hwy 378 E, McCormick, SC 29835 or Agape Hospice of SC, 326 Montague Ave., Greenwood, SC 29649.

The family is at the home.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Gable family.

