Elizabeth Dickert Gambrell
Elizabeth (Lib) Dickert Gambrell, 95, resident of Ashley Place Assisted Living and formerly of Sidney Drive, widow of Albert C. Gambrell, Jr., died September 15, 2020 at the Hospice House in Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood, April 8, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm Wesley Dickert and Cora McDonald Dickert. She previously worked for Sears Roebuck and was a lifelong homemaker. Mrs. Gambrell was a lifetime member of Main Street United Methodist Church and the Mason Sunday School Class.
Surviving are a son, Albert (Al) Cowan Gambrell, III and wife, Leigh, of Greenwood, sister-in-law Ingrid Cromer of Evans, GA, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, September 18, at 11 a.m. from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Chris Leonard officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A private burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Please adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and refrain from personal contact. Masks are required to enter the funeral home per City of Greenwood ordinance. The service will be livestreamed on Mrs. Gambrell’s Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com for those who would like to watch from home.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ashley Place Assisted Living for their excellent care for the past 11 years. They would also like to thank the staff and volunteers of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont including her home care nurse, Lynn Rodgers, and Dr. Nancy Wicker, Hospice Medical Director, for their care and compassion for Mrs. Gambrell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood SC 29646.
