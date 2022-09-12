ABBEVILLE — Elizabeth Crawford Ferguson, 93, of Abbeville, SC, wife of the late Sam A. Ferguson, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Emerald Gardens in Greenwood, SC. She was born in Abbeville to the late William Thomas and Mary Reid Crawford.

Mrs. Ferguson, a 1947 graduate of Antreville High School, was a member of the Eastern Star and formerly served on the Abbeville County Election Board. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Ferguson was a devoted member of Bells United Methodist Church.