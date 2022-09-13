ABBEVILLE — Elizabeth Crawford Ferguson, 93, of Abbeville SC, wife of the late Sam A. Ferguson, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Emerald Gardens in Greenwood, SC. She was born in Abbeville to the late William Thomas and Mary Reid Crawford.
Mrs. Ferguson, a 1947 graduate of Antreville High School, was a member of the Eastern Star and formerly served on the Abbeville County Election Board. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Ferguson was a devoted member of Bells United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Faulkenberry and three brothers, Harold Reid Crawford, Tommy Crawford and Robert Crawford.
Mrs. Ferguson is survived by her son, Barry Ferguson (Angie) of Abbeville, SC; three daughters, Nancy Faulkenberry (Tom) of York, SC, Debby Muller and Becky Stevens (Jim) all of Columbia, SC; sister, Reba Stille of Due West, SC; ten grandchildren, Anne Marie New (Travis), Samantha Ferguson, Thomas Ferguson, Kelly Cheek (Bill), Brian Faulkenberry (Amy), Daphne Elizabeth Muller -Sanders (Eric), Lucy Muller, Philip Muller, Will Stevens (Langhorne) and Molly Slater (Richard); fifteen great-grandchildren, Marley New, Cooper New, Anna Wallace Cheek, Libby Cheek, Thomas Cheek, Sam Faulkenberry, Ollie Faulkenberry, Amon Sanders, Bennett Sanders, William Stevens, Ann Crawford Stevens, Lewis Stevens, Maggie Slater, Becca Slater and Graham Slater; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 1:00PM - 2:00PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Bells United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at 2:30PM in the church sanctuary with Rev. Scott Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Ferguson, may be sent to Bells United Methodist Church, 2526 Flat Rock Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.