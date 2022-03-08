Eliza Fuller Watts Tolbert, 96, widow of Robert Seymour Tolbert, Sr., died Monday, March 7, 2022 at Hospice House.
Born in Mountville, she was a daughter of the late Cleveland Grover Watts and Eliza Fuller Hudgens Watts. She retired from Geo. W. Park Seed Co. and was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Eliza is survived by a brother, Thomas E. "Chop" Watts (Martha); grandchildren, Kristi Adams (Sumpter), Delane Tomlinson (Alexander), Rob Tolbert (Amy), Melissa Griffin (Terry) and Cory Morin; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her children, Janet Morin (Randolf), Robert S. "Bo" Tolbert, Jr. (Cindy) and Carolyn Worrill (Bob); grandchildren, Jane Morin and Craig Worrill; a great grandson, Justin Thomas; and ten brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Bryant Sims officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-11 a.m.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (www.hospicepiedmont.org) or to the charity of your choice.
