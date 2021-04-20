Elisha Renee Moore Norman
ABBEVILLE — Elisha Renee Moore Norman, 44, entered into eternal life on Wednesday April 14, 2021. Born March 31, 1977 in Far Rockaway Queens, New York, she was the daughter of Elijah and Patricia Smith. She attended Benjamin Cardoza High School in New York and Abbeville High School in Abbeville, South Carolina. Elisha was married to Milford Norman for three years. Elisha leaves to cherish her loving memories her husband, Milford Norman; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Elijah Smith, Sr.; children, Brianna Mia Moore, Alisia Chandler, and Khalil Fuller; grandchildren, Amellion Moore, Elaina Chandler, Sarina Chandler, and Amina Chandler; one uncle, Ralph Lawrence; siblings, Peter Moore, Theresa Moore-Mitchell, and Elijah Smith Jr.; nieces and nephews, Dominique, Eliya, Diamond, Romeo, Nevada and Zamere; step-children, Derick, LaKieth, LaQuita and Jahim; one brother-in-law, Michael Mitchell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Elisha was preceded in death by Kendall Fuller.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Abbeville, South Carolina. A public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Abbeville White Mortuary in Abbeville, South Carolina. Professional services by Abbeville White Mortuary.