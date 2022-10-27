SALUDA — Elester Holloway, 73, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Saluda Nursing and Rehab Center.

Public viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Percival Tompkins Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, with visitation from 10:30-11 a.m. prior to the service at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Chapel. The family is at 408 Spring Valley Road, Greenwood, SC.

