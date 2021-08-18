HODGES — Elena Agatha Brien Roscillo, 74, resident of 1110 Miller Road, wife of Vincent Paul Roscillo, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
Born January 13, 1947, in Boston, MA, she was a daughter of the late Patrick and Myrtle Constantine Brien. She was a 1963 graduate of Billerica High School in Billerica, MA, and was of the Catholic Faith.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 57 years are a daughter, Elana Dedeus of Hodges; two sons, Vincent, Jr. and wife Michelle Roscillo of Colebrook, NH, and Jason Roscillo of Greenwood; a daughter-in-law, Selena Roscillo of FL, three brothers, Patrick, Jr. and wife Kathy Brien of Billerica, MA, Fred Brien of Tewksbury, MA, and Dennis and wife Pauline Brien of Merrimack, NH; three sisters, Bernadette Brienzi of Mesa, AZ, Myrtle Murphy of Framingham, MA, and Pauline and husband Joe Bouchard of Nausha, NH; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Brian James Roscillo.
Private memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, SC Chapter, 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Roscillo family with arrangements.