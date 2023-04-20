HONEA PATH — Elease Killingsworth Posey, daughter of the late Cliff Killingsworth and Margie Lee Martin Killingsworth, was born on January 4, 1946. She departed this life on April 19, 2023 at her home. She was a 1963 graduate of J.S. Wright High School. At an early age she joined Campfield Baptist Church, where she served on the Usher Board and Kitchen committee. She retired from Medline Industries and Spinx of Honea Path, SC.
She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Janice Cobb, Angelique Posey, Aleascia Posey; eight grand-children; a loved God grandson; six great-grand-children; one sister, Annie K. Terry of Abbeville; three brothers, Alvin (Eva) Killingsworth, Claude Killingsworth, John (Martha) Killingsworth; four sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Slick" Albert Posey; three brothers, Willie Killingsworth, Cleave Killingsworth, and Albert "Lank" Killingsworth; three brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, April 21, 2023 at Campfield Baptist Church. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.