Elease C. Martin
DUE WEST — Elease Cobb Martin, 87, of 185 George Alewine Road, Due West, SC, passed on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Abbeville Area Medical Center. Born in Abbeville County on September 28, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Will and Cleolar Liddell Cobb. She was married to the late Eddie Eugene Martin. Elease worked and retired from J.P. Stevens Plant and she was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church, where she served as a usher, choir member, missionary and church secretary. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ben Cobb, Sr. and Cleophas Cobb and three sisters, Wilhelmina Cobb, Elizabeth Strother and Novella McDuffie.
Elease is survived by her four children, Johnny Allen (Cynthia) Cobb, Sr. of Lincolnton, GA, Stanley (Mary) Martin of Anderson, SC, Pamela Johnson of Due West, SC, and Steve Martin of the home; one sister, Dessie Lomax of Abbeville, SC; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Abbeville. Public viewing will be on Friday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, www.richiefuneral home.com.